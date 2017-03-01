Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Torstar, which publishes the Toronto Star and a string of other titles, said profit was $1.3-million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $234.8-million, a year earlier. (Glenn Lowson For The Globe and Mail)

Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada’s largest circulation daily newspapers, reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when the company recorded a one-time charge of $213.3-million.

The company, which publishes the Toronto Star and a string of other titles, said net income attributable to shareholders was $1.3-million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $234.8-million, or $2.91 per share, a year earlier.

Torstar’s latest quarter included $15.6-million of amortization and depreciation and $7.5-million of non-cash impairment charges.

Revenue fell nearly 12 per cent to $188.4-million.

