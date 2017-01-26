Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A depot used to store pipes for TransCanada Corp.’s planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, N.D., on Jan. 25, 2017. (TERRAY SYLVESTER/REUTERS)
TransCanada Corp. has submitted a new application to the U.S. Department of State for its Keystone XL pipeline.

“This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America’s growing energy needs as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and generate substantial economic benefit throughout the U.S. and Canada,” Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release late Thursday.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a memorandum inviting TransCanada to promptly re-submit its application for the $8-billion (U.S.) Keystone XL project to the Department of State. His directive asked that the U.S. agency make a decision on a new TransCanada application within 60 days of receiving it.

Citing environmental concerns, former U.S. president Barack Obama rejected the pipeline project in 2015.

