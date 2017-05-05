Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters

TransCanada Corp’s quarterly profit more than doubled, as Canada’s No. 2 pipeline operator incurred lower charges.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $643-million , or 74 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $252-million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included about $48-million in charges, mainly related to the acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group. The year-ago quarter included charges of about $211-million, mainly related to the termination of Alberta power purchase agreements.

Revenue rose 35.5 percent to $3.39-billion.

