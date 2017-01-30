President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries prompted a range of reaction from big companies in the United States and Canada, as some spoke out against the ban, others issued carefully worded statements and many declined to comment at all.

The leaders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Ford Motor Co. were among the more prominent executives to denounce the ban.

“This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily,” Goldman Sachs chief executive officer Lloyd Blankfein said in a voice mail to employees on Sunday.

If the temporary freeze became permanent, he said, it could create “disruption” for the bank and its staff, according to a transcript.

Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. and chief executive officer Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the company does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban.

“Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world,” they said.

“That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company,” they said, adding that Ford is not aware of any employees directly affected by the policy.

BlackBerry Ltd. CEO John Chen said in a statement that “I am disheartened and do not agree with the sharpness of President Trump’s executive order and immigration ban.” Mr. Chen said the move will make it more difficult to conduct business globally and hurt trade. Mr. Chen, himself an immigrant, said that more than half of BlackBerry’s executive team and many of the company’s employees are immigrants.

Other companies said the ban has affected some employees, but stopped short of directly criticizing the executive order.

Insurance company Manulife Financial Corp., with broad operations overseas, said “a number of our employees have been directly affected by the implications the U.S. President’s executive order carries for their ability to travel to and from the United States.” The company said it is seeking clarity of the rules and asking employees to use their best judgment for travel.

“At Manulife, we believe that diversity and inclusiveness make us a more successful company. We place great value on different backgrounds, experience sets and perspectives, and we work to ensure that they are reflected in the decisions we make and in how we make them.”

General Motors Co.’s head of human resources told employees in a memo that a few GM employees are from countries affected by the travel order, and added, “at General Motors, we value and respect individual differences.”

United Parcel Service Inc. said it “supports policies that enable the legal movement of people across borders, while also understanding the need to protect national security.”

Several Canadian companies declined to comment on any effect on employees by the ban, or make a statement. Canada’s six biggest banks all declined to comment. Some of those lenders, including Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal, have substantial U.S. operations.

Several Canadian energy companies, many with U.S. operations, declined to comment, including TransCanada Corp. In one of his first actions as President, Mr. Trump last week signed an order putting the wheels back in motion for the company’s Keystone XL pipeline. Magna International Inc., the auto-parts maker with global operations, declined to comment.

Mr. Trump on Monday brushed off outcry at home and abroad over the immigration ban, which applies to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a move that caused chaos at U.S. airports over the weekend. The ban is aimed at boosting U.S. security, Mr. Trump said.

Ford’s situation illustrates the balancing act for companies in many sectors. Ford – like Wall Street banks and other big manufacturers – has much to gain from working with Mr. Trump to overhaul the federal tax code and revamp regulation. CEO Mr. Fields has cited those potential gains in explaining Ford’s decisions to cancel investments in Mexico that Mr. Trump had attacked.

Mr. Fields met twice with Mr. Trump last week to talk about economic issues. Mr. Trump harshly criticized Ford during the campaign for moving some production to Mexico, but he has praised the auto maker in recent weeks for announcing new U.S. investments.

However, Ford has employees who could be affected by immigration curbs, and does business in countries that are majority Muslim, or whose leaders have expressed disapproval of Mr. Trump’s policy. Ford is based in Dearborn, Mich., home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the United States.

Separately, the head of the United Auto Workers union, Dennis Williams, said on Monday that the UAW “denounces any policy that judges people based on their religion or nation of origin.” Ms. Williams, who represents Detroit Three factory workers, has previously supported Mr. Trump’s moves to renegotiate or scrap open trade deals.

Starbucks Corp. chief executive officer Howard Schultz took a different approach to the travel ban, saying on Sunday that the coffee shop chain planned to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in 75 countries.

With files from Jacqueline Nelson, James Bradshaw, Greg Keenan, Jeffrey Jones and The Canadian Press

