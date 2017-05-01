The addition of truck production at the General Motors of Canada Co. assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., is expected to create 500 new jobs next year, the union that represents workers at the factory says.
Output of pickup trucks is set to begin later this year, and GM is scheduled to boost production during the second quarter of 2018, Unifor Local 222 says in an update sent to its members.Report Typo/Error
