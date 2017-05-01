Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The pickup truck deal gives the endangered Oshawa plant a new lease on life and the gives GM a way to squeeze out more models of its profitable full-sized pickups, amid a robust market. (Mark Blinch/The Globe and Mail)
The pickup truck deal gives the endangered Oshawa plant a new lease on life and the gives GM a way to squeeze out more models of its profitable full-sized pickups, amid a robust market.

Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The addition of truck production at the General Motors of Canada Co. assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., is expected to create 500 new jobs next year, the union that represents workers at the factory says.

Output of pickup trucks is set to begin later this year, and GM is scheduled to boost production during the second quarter of 2018, Unifor Local 222 says in an update sent to its members.

