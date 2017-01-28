Canadian technology executives are making plans to capitalize on Donald Trump’s immigration orders, using the new president’s crackdown to help their efforts to recruit skilled workers from overseas.

Mr. Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The bans affects travellers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The ban extends to green card holders who are authorized to live and work in the United States, said Gillian Christensen, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman. It was unclear how many green card holders would be affected, but exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, told staff travelling overseas who may be impacted by the president’s executive order to return to the U.S. Google chief executive Sundar Pichai slammed Trump’s move in a note to employees Friday, telling them that more than 100 company staff are affected by the order, according to Bloomberg News.

Canada’s tech industry faces a shortage of programmers and other skilled IT professionals, as the best talent from foreign countries tends to be more attracted to Silicon Valley than to Canadian tech hubs such as Waterloo, Ont. and Toronto.

But that may change as President Trump implements a harsh new policy that is less welcoming to newcomers, particularly from countries with large Muslim populations.

“It’s really unfortunate what Trump’s doing. For tech, this kind of uncertainty is not good. It’s a global market for talent and capital. But for Canada it’s a boon, [and] we’ve see this benefit already,” said Mark Organ, founder and chief executive of Influitive, a Toronto-based marketing software firm.

Mr. Organ said his company has just hired a new director of finance and operations from India who considered Silicon Valley job offers but passed on them in favour of the job in Toronto. While India is not one of the companies targeted by Mr. Trump’s travel ban, “it doesn’t matter, because if you’re in another place that’s nearby it’s like, ‘Well, how long is it going to be till Trump goes after us too because of all this protectionism?’” he said.

“We have some superstars in our company that are from Pakistan originally, who still carry Pakistani passports. What about them? Global talent abhors uncertainty, and Canada is just a beacon of stability.”

Jim Balsillie, the former co-CEO of BlackBerry Ltd. and co-founder of the Council of Canadian Innovators, said the federal government can seize the moment by ensuring that it eases the path to Canada for workers with hard-to-find software development, engineering and other skills.

“Policies such as [Trump’s] put everybody in the business community on edge because all global firms have a multicultural work force.‎ But it’s also an opportunity,” said Mr. Balsillie.

“If Canada can quickly implement the global skills visa for tech talent within an upcoming national innovation strategy, we can reinforce our country as the place to attract the best talent” for startups and growing technology firms, he said.

Last fall, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced measures that will make it easier for Canadian technology firms and multinational corporations operating here to bring in skilled foreign workers for jobs they are struggling to fill.

For qualifying companies, Ottawa said it will establish a two-week “standard” for approving visas and work permits – down from several months – and create a 30-days-a-year work permit that allows companies to bring in workers for short stints in some circumstances.

Mr. Morneau’s economic advisory council has also recommended the government expand immigration levels for years and speed up the process of getting into the country.

In five to 10 years, Canada could look back on this moment “as an inflection point when the U.S. closed its borders and people swarmed into Canada” to build the technology scene, said Janet Bannister, general partner of Real Ventures, a Canadian firm that invests in early-stage tech companies.

“I have been contacted by Chinese investors who say we want to invest in Canadian tech companies and we’re no longer investing in the U.S.,” she said. Real Ventures is raising another fund.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

