An aide to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump signalled that Canada could also face a border tax on automobile products.

Asked whether an auto border tax could impact Canada, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters their policy isn’t specific to any one country.

“When a company that’s in the U.S. moves to a place, whether it’s Canada or Mexico, or any other country seeking to put U.S. workers at a disadvantage,” Spicer said on a conference call Friday, then Trump “is going to do everything he can to deter that.”

Michigan-based auto makers such as Ford Motor Co. often ship parts back and forth across the border to factories in Ontario. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that he wants to work with Trump’s administration to strengthen the economies of both nations, while Canadian policy makers determine how Trump policies will factor into their economic models.

