The incoming Trump administration has uttered the word Canadian auto industry executives have been dreading, saying a tax on vehicles imported into the United States could be applied to Canada.

A border tax will apply “when a company that’s in the U.S. moves to a place, whether it’s Canada or Mexico or any other country seeking to put U.S. workers at a disadvantage,” Sean Spicer, a spokesman for president-elect Donald Trump, said during a conference call with reporters Friday, Bloomberg news service reported.

Until Friday, the name Canada had not arisen specifically in comments by the administration on auto exports or in the tweets Mr. Trump has sent out threatening to impose a “big border tax” on General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. for exporting vehicles to the United States from Mexico.

Those Twitter comments and Mr. Trump’s promise to tear up NAFTA have created upheaval among auto companies and parts suppliers. Mr. Trump has stolen the spotlight this week from the shiny new metal at the North American International Auto Show, the glittering annual gala in Detroit where auto makers show off their latest offerings.

Mr. Trump’s target so far has been Mexico; he did not single out Canada or any auto makers operating in this country in his tweets.

But Canadian industry officials did not expect to remain off the radar.

“I was just wondering when this would come,” Ray Tanguay, automotive adviser to the Ontario and federal governments, said Friday when informed about Mr. Spicer’s comments.

The five auto makers that assemble vehicles in Canada exported about $60-billion worth of cars, crossovers and minivans to the United States last year.

In the past four months, four of them have announced investments at their existing plants in Canada totalling more than $2-billion, including a $400-million investment announced Monday by Honda Motor Co. Ltd., at its assembly plant in Alliston, Ont. That announcement coincided with media day at the Detroit show, when the attention of the world’s automotive journalists was focused on new model introductions and pronouncements by the head of global auto makers.

The subject of how the auto industry in Canada should respond to the threats from Mr. Trump and the potential dismantling of the North American free-trade agreement was a topic under discussion at a meeting in Detroit this week of the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council, a joint industry-union group set up to advise the government.

Mr. Tanguay updated the group, which includes the CEOs of all five auto makers, on a report he is writing for the governments that will offer recommendations on how Canada can attract new automotive investment.

To head off border taxes on Canadian exports, industry leaders need to explain how closely the auto industry is integrated in the three countries and in particular, how U.S. interests would be hurt if such taxes were imposed, Mr. Tanguay said Friday.

While Canada has a trade surplus with the United States on finished vehicles, it runs a deficit of about $11-billion on parts because of the high value of parts that auto makers in Canada import from U.S. suppliers.

Canadian industry officials need to lobby the governors of such Great Lakes states as Michigan, Ohio and Indiana – the source of many of those parts – so they can lobby the new administration, Mr. Tanguay said.

While Mr. Trump and administration officials have singled out auto makers that are shifting production to Mexico and elsewhere even though none of the companies is shutting a U.S. plant in order to open one in Mexico or elsewhere. Ford Motor Co. cancelled plans to build a $1.6-billion (U.S.) factory in Mexico. It was scheduled to build Focus compact cars that are being moved out of a plant in Michigan.

Those cars will be built in an existing Ford plant in Mexico, while the Michigan plant will remain open and assemble a new sport utility vehicle and mid-sized pickup truck.

General Motors Co. was criticized for shipping a handful of Chevrolet Cruze compact cars to the United States from a Mexican plant.

Mr. Trump tweeted criticism of Toyota, which is building a new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, saying that Corollas built there would face a tariff if Toyota exported them to the United States. But that production is being shifted from Toyota’s plant in Cambridge, Ont. The Cambridge plant will also remain open and shift to production of the auto maker’s RAV4 crossover amid a decline in sales of such compact cars as the Corolla.

