Trump International Hotel & Tower Toronto is looking for a new owner, with creditors hoping that strong investor interest in Canadian hospitality properties can rescue a development that proved to be a money pit for its original backers.

The court-appointed receiver for the Trump hotel formally launched the sale of the 65-storey tower on Tuesday, with CBRE Ltd. as its real estate agent and a $298-million minimum price tag on a development that cost more than $500-million to build. The original owner, billionaire Alex Shnaider’s real estate company Talon International Development Inc., handed the keys to lenders last year after defaulting on a loan.

