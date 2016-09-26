French video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA has approached the Quebec government for help in its battle to fend off a takeover by media giant Vivendi SA, part of a wider effort to rally enough shareholders to remain independent.

Premier Philippe Couillard’s government is striking a cautious tone, saying it is monitoring the situation closely but cannot intervene in a transaction involving two private sector companies. The province is home to Ubisoft’s biggest game development studio, employing about 3,000 people in Montreal.

