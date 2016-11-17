Two U.S.-based private equity companies have won the bidding war for CitiGroup Inc.’s Canadian subprime lender.

J.C. Flowers and Co. and Varde Partners will pay an undisclosed amount for high-risk lender CitiFinancial Canada, which has $2.5-billion in assets, 217 branches and 1,300 employees.

CitiFinancial offers unsecured personal loans at 27.99 per cent, mortgages at 10.35 per cent, as well as financial services to Canada’s retailers. The lender has more than 250,000 Canadian clients, CitiGroup said.

The Globe’s Andrew Willis previously reported the deal, which is subject regulatory approvals, could be worth more than $400-million.

CitiFinancial was pursued by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and several private equity companies, which have been buying the consumer finance divisions spun off by U.S. lenders facing new regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

“CitiFinancial Canada is a leading personal lender and retail financer in the country, and we see a great opportunity to grow the business” said Aneek Mamik, Varde’s head of North American specialty finance. “We are excited to add a great business to our specialty finance portfolio and look forward to partnering with the strong and experienced team at CitiFinancial.”

For parent CitiGroup, the sale is part of its plan to exit the subprime loan business, a sector that was partly blamed for the U.S. financial crisis, housing collapse and recession of 2007 to 2009.

Last year, it sold its U.S. consumer lender, OneMain Financial, for $4.25-billion (U.S.).

In a statement, CitiGroup said the CitiFinancial sale price was not material to its earnings.

Varde was founded in Minneapolis in 1993 and has offices around the world. J.C. Flowers was founded in 1998 and has invested $15-billion in 16 countries.

