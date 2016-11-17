A former employee of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. and the head of now-defunct mail-order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services LLC have been criminally charged in the United States for allegedly engaging in a multi-million-dollar kickback scheme and for defrauding the Canadian drug maker.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it has charged Gary Tanner and Andrew Davenport with several counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money. Mr. Tanner was a Valeant executive until he was terminated in August 2015, while Mr. Davenport served as Philidor’s chief executive until this January.

In an affidavit dated Nov. 16, Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Ryan Redel said that Mr. Davenport created Philidor along with the help of Mr. Tanner, Valeant and others, and that Mr. Tanner had been promoting Philidor’s interests at Valeant by resisting efforts by other Valeant executives to do business with Philidor’s competitors.

Valeant purchased an option to acquire Philidor in December, 2014, and, as a part of that transaction, Mr. Davenport was paid $40-million, with the prospect of millions more in the future. A probe of the bank accounts of these men and into multiple shell companies they established revealed that Mr. Davenport proceeded to kickback about $10-million of these funds to Mr. Tanner, according to the complaint.

But Mr. Tanner’s and Mr. Davenport’s financial relationship had been actively concealed from Valeant, it said.

In e-mail communications with Mr. Tanner, Mr. Davenport evoked images of the old Western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and talked about how they would “ride into the sunset together.” In e-mails, Mr. Tanner told Mr. Davenport that he would have to “keep playing the game.”

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is slated to host a press conference to announce the charges at 12 p.m.

Shares of Valeant were little changed just before noon, falling 1 per cent to $17.66 in New York. The stock has plunged more than 80 per cent in 2016.

Valeant said it learned about the criminal complaint filed against Mr. Davenport and Mr. Tanner on Thursday.

“The company, former CEO, former CFO, and current executives have not been charged at this time,” Valeant said Thursday in a news release. “The counts issued today include allegations that the charged parties engaged in actions to defraud Valeant as a company. Valeant continues to cooperate with all relevant authorities in this matter.”

