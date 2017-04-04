Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is in the midst of a hard sell on how it’s changed its corporate culture now that former CEO Michael Pearson and many of his fellow board members have left the company. Valeant’s proxy statement to shareholders, which arrived in mailboxes in recent days, is part of the effort, what with its listing of “shareholder-friendly compensation practices” and a passage about all the dialogue it’s had with investors in the last year or so.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$10.17-0.30(-2.87%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$13.65-0.35(-2.50%)
- Updated April 4 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.