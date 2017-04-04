Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.'s chief executive Joseph Papa speaks during their annual general meeting in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.'s chief executive Joseph Papa speaks during their annual general meeting in Laval, Quebec June 14, 2016. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

Valeant's Joseph Papa settles for ‘shareholder-friendly’ payday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is in the midst of a hard sell on how it’s changed its corporate culture now that former CEO Michael Pearson and many of his fellow board members have left the company. Valeant’s proxy statement to shareholders, which arrived in mailboxes in recent days, is part of the effort, what with its listing of “shareholder-friendly compensation practices” and a passage about all the dialogue it’s had with investors in the last year or so.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market: Three things investors should pay attention to in Q2 (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular