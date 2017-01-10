Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., the embattled Canadian drug maker, agreed to sell about $2.1-billion in assets to get cash to streamline its businesses and begin easing its debt burden.

L’Oreal SA will pay Valeant $1.3-billion for three skincare brands, the Paris-based company Tuesday said in a statement. Earlier in the day, Valeant said it would sell its Dendreon Pharmaceuticals unit to closely held Chinese conglomerate Sanpower Group Co. for about $820-million.

The agreements mark a start to Valeant’s efforts to pay down about $30-billion in debt. The Laval, Quebec-based company has been embroiled in scandals about its drugs’ high prices and accounting that led to legal and regulatory investigations along with declines in its share price.

“The valuation is pretty high, this is a decent price” Valeant is getting for the skincare brands, said Rudi van Den Eynde, who helps oversee about $1-billion in assets at Candriam Investors Group, including L’Oreal shares.

Proceeds from both sales will be used to permanently repay term-loan debt under Valeant’s senior credit facility, the company said. The Sanpower transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year, while the sale to L’Oreal should close in the first quarter, according to Valeant.

Challenging Nestlé

L’Oreal agreed to pay a high price for the Valeant brands – CerAve, AcneFree and Ambi – to challenge rival Nestlé SA in the medicated skincare industry, said Pierre Tegner, an analyst at Natixis in Paris. Skincare is the largest category in the cosmetics industry, accounting for more than one-third of the global market, according to data tracker MarketResearch.com.

The three brands have combined annual sales of about $168-million and will become part of L’Oreal’s Active Cosmetics Division, alongside La Roche-Posay, Vichy and SkinCeuticals, the buyer said.

The Sanpower transaction, meantime, gives the Chinese company control over Provenge, an immunotherapy treatment for prostate cancer that is the unit’s only commercialized medicine. Buying Provenge will put it at the “cutting edge of the global precision medicine industry,” Sanpower said.

Started by its chairman Yuan Yafei in 1993, Sanpower owns five listed companies in China including a department store operator and several electronics makers. Real estate development, investment funds and senior care providers are among its business ventures. A deal spree has also given it many foreign assets including Britain’s House of Fraser department-store chain.

Valeant held talks to sell its Salix gastrointestinal drugs business to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., although those discussions later broke down because of disagreements over the price, Bloomberg News reported last year, citing people familiar with the matter.

Valeant’s U.S. shares have plunged 94 per cent from their 2015 peak, cutting the company’s market value to $5.2-billion. Last year the company cut its financial forecast three times, was investigated by law enforcement and said that sales of a key product were falling.

