Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is weighing a name change as it pushes forward with a turnaround under chief executive Joseph Papa.

“We are looking at the alternatives,” Mr. Papa told shareholder at the drug maker’s annual meeting in Laval, Que. Tuesday. He declined to say whether the name would in fact be changed or what the name would be.

“There is an effort under way to look at that. And as soon as we’re ready, we’ll be out there with specifics on that. But it is something that we’ve taken very seriously as we’ve thought about the company, the perception.”

Read more: The inside story of Valeant’s fall

Mr. Papa took over as Valeant’s chief executive one year ago after the departure of former CEO Mike Pearson, who left his successor with a $32-billion (U.S.) debt load built up with a series of aggressive deal making. Mr. Papa is now trying to execute his own strategy for Valeant, which will see the company pay down some of that debt and try to sell assets it doesn’t see as essential to its business.

Investors remain skeptical about his chances for success. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Management, previously Valeant’s biggest shareholder, sold off its position earlier this year and took about $4-billion in losses. The shares have fallen from a high of nearly $350 on the Toronto Stock Exchange to about $14.

Management would be comfortable with debt in the range of $15-billion to $20-billion, Mr. Papa said. The company has paid down $3.6-billion of debt from the end of the first quarter last year.

Report Typo/Error