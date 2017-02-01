Boris Wertz has made a name for himself as one of Canada’s most admired early-stage investors, but a good part of the success of his Vancouver venture capital firm Version One Ventures has had is due to his associate, Angela Tran Kingyens. Indeed, Mr. Wertz credits Ms. Tran Kingyens with finding one of Version One’s most successful early-stage investments, shipping software platform Shippo. She also writes for the Version One blog and is heavily involved in the due diligence process on investments.Report Typo/Error
