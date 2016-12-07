Silicon Valley venture capital heavyweight Menlo Ventures has made its biggest investment since it financed Uber five years ago, leading a $40-million (U.S.) venture financing of hot Montreal startup Breather.

The venture financing will enable Breather to build its rapidly expanding network of close to 300 professional meeting spaces in 10 cities across North America that it rents by the hour via a mobile app. “I think it could be Canada’s next Shopify,” said co-founder and CEO Julien Smith, who added Breather is opening one or more new spaces a day. “From my perspective it’s going to be a very big outcome.”

