All those hours spent playing video games may not be wasted time.

In the latest sign that egaming is becoming a big-money enterprise in Canada, Cineplex Inc. announced a tournament Tuesday that will see teams shoot it out in the video game Call of Duty for $65,000 in cash and prizes and, for the first time, the opportunity for the winner to move on to a major U.S. competition.

As part of a larger strategy to be about more than just movies, Cineplex and its WorldGaming subsidiary will host qualifying tournaments for teams of four gamers at 24 theatre complexes across the country in late January and February.

The field will be winnowed down to 64 teams who will face off online, with the top eight winning an all-expense paid trip to Toronto for a final showdown at Cineplex’s flagship theatre in Toronto in late March.

The four shooters who win that tournament, which is expected to play out before a capacity crowd, will win $20,000 in cash and the right to represent Canada at the CWL Anaheim Open, a major North American event in what’s known as the “Call of Duty World League,” the NHL of the shooter game community. The Anaheim, California event in June features a $100,000 (U.S.) prize pool and is expected to attract 96 amateur teams and 12 quasi-professional teams of video gamers.

“Cineplex and WorldGaming are leading the way through the exploding eSports movement by creating unique competitive experiences that organize and galvanize player communities for a number of games on a global basis,” Wim Stocks, the Toronto-based general manager of WorldGaming. “We’re particularly excited that our tournaments are opening doors and creating opportunities for Canadian gamers to compete on the North American stage.”

Cineplex acquired WorldGaming in 2015 for $15-million (Canadian); the business was founded in 2006 and pioneered the concept of video game tournaments. Over the past decade, WorldGaming has hosted over 8 million matches and handed out more than $40-million in cash prizes.

Cineplex, the dominant domestic movie chain with 164 theatres and 77 per cent market share, was early to an egaming business that is attracting an increasing amount of interest and investment from entertainment and sports companies. In September, 2016, the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers became the first American professional sports franchise to own an e-sports platform by acquiring gaming outfits Dignitas and Apex.

U.S. sports network ESPN estimates there are more than 200 million followers of esports around the world, and said in a recent article: “Top eSports tourneys now draw audiences that rival the biggest traditional sporting events” such as the Superbowl and NHL playoffs. Tournament sponsors now include iconic brands such as Red bull, Coke and Nissan.

