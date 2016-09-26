Two Canadian cable giants are closing down Shomi, the video-streaming service launched as a joint venture less than two years ago and billed as a foothold against Netflix Inc.’s challenge to traditional television.

Shomi, which is jointly owned by Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., struggled to gain traction in the face of stiff competition and will go dark on November 30. Rogers expects to take a loss of between $100-million and $140-million on its investment in the streaming service in the third quarter of the 2016 fiscal year.

"The business climate and online video marketplace have changed markedly in the last few years. Combined with the fact that the business is more challenging to operate than we expected, we've decided to wind down our operations," said David Asch, Shomi’s general manager.

Since it launched in November of 2014, Shomi had been in a battle for subscribers with rival streaming services like Netflix and CraveTV, which is owned by BCE Inc. Where Netflix has been investing more heavily in original productions and CraveTV focused more on television, including a library of content from HBO, Shomi tried to stand out by betting on movies and collections curated by humans rather than algorithms.

But questions had swirled about Shomi’s future ever since Corus Entertainment Inc. acquired the media assets from Shaw Communications earlier this year, and decided not to buy Shomi. That left Shaw’s 50-per-cent stake in Shomi orphaned inside a company that was refocusing on its cable and wireless businesses. Earlier this year, Shaw took a $51-million writedown on the value of its investment in Shomi.

"We tried something new, and customers who used shomi loved it. It's like a great cult favourite with a fantastic core audience that unfortunately just isn't big enough to be renewed for another season," said Melani Griffith, Rogers’s senior vice-president of content, in a statement. “We will be reaching out to eligible customers in the coming days.”

Report Typo/Error