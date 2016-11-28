Reality Check Reality Check: Should Canada pursue the TPP without the U.S.? Add to ...
Reality Check: Should Canada pursue the TPP without the U.S.?
Nov. 28 2016
Senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada, Glen Hodgson and Robert Wolfe, professor of policy studies at Queen's University, discuss the TPP and what it means for Canada now that the U.S. wants out of the deal.
