Tech After massive hack, Chinese firm issues recall Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: After massive hack, Chinese firm issues recall
Oct. 26 2016
Up to 10,000 webcams will be recalled in the aftermath of a cyber attack that blocked access last week to some of the world's biggest websites. That's according to Chinese manufacturer Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co. Ryan Brooks reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Up to 10,000 webcams will be recalled in the aftermath of a cyber attack that blocked access last week to some of the world's biggest websites. That's according to Chinese manufacturer Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology Co. Ryan Brooks reports.