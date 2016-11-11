Retail Alibaba Singles Day sales break $5-billion in an hour Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Alibaba Singles Day sales break $5-billion in an hour
Nov. 11 2016
Alibaba's Singles' Day sales surged past last year's 91.2 billion yuan ($13.36 billion) total with nearly nine hours left on the clock, but growth was markedly slower than in 2015 as shoppers sought even bigger price cuts. Graham Mackay reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Alibaba's Singles' Day sales surged past last year's 91.2 billion yuan ($13.36 billion) total with nearly nine hours left on the clock, but growth was markedly slower than in 2015 as shoppers sought even bigger price cuts. Graham Mackay reports.