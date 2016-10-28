Earnings Amazon disappoints, Alphabet beats Add to ...
Video: Amazon disappoints, Alphabet beats
Oct. 28 2016
Earnings from two big names after the bell: Amazon's profit and outlook disappoint Wall Street while Alphabet, Google's parent's revenue impresses. Jeanne Yurman reports.
