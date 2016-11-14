Retail American Apparel files for second bankruptcy in just over a year Add to ...
Video: American Apparel files for second bankruptcy in just over a year
Nov. 14 2016
American Apparel LLC filed for its second bankruptcy protection in just over a year, weighed down by intense competitive pressures facing U.S. teen retailers. Bobbi Rebell reports.
Reuters
