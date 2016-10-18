Europe At least one person killed in BASF explosion Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: At least one person killed in BASF explosion
Oct. 18 2016
Aerial footage shows a fireball shooting up from the BASF plant in Ludwigshafen. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Aerial footage shows a fireball shooting up from the BASF plant in Ludwigshafen. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).