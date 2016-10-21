Europe Berlin's bold bid to lure London start-ups Add to ...
Oct. 21 2016
Berlin is looking to profit from the UK's vote to leave the European Union by tempting companies away from London. As Sonia Legg reports, the city is setting its sights on tech and fintech start-ups, hoping fears about post-Brexit Britain will make the German capital an attractive place to set up shop.
