Economy Best month in 2016 for euro zone business Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Best month in 2016 for euro zone business
Oct. 24 2016
Business activity in the euro zone has expanded at the fastest pace this year so far in October, as a buoyant Germany offset the impact from firms raising prices at the sharpest rate in more than five years. As Laura Frykberg reports, the upturn in both activity and prices will make welcome reading for policymakers at the European Central Bank.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Business activity in the euro zone has expanded at the fastest pace this year so far in October, as a buoyant Germany offset the impact from firms raising prices at the sharpest rate in more than five years. As Laura Frykberg reports, the upturn in both activity and prices will make welcome reading for policymakers at the European Central Bank.