mining BHP sees signs of commodity recovery Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: BHP sees signs of commodity recovery
Oct. 19 2016
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest diversified miner, says it's finally detecting signs of a commodity market turnaround. As David Pollard reports, it's given its most upbeat assessment in about five years.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
BHP Billiton, the world's biggest diversified miner, says it's finally detecting signs of a commodity market turnaround. As David Pollard reports, it's given its most upbeat assessment in about five years.