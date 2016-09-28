Asia Big IPO but flat debut for China's PSBC Add to ...
Shares in Postal Savings Bank of China have made a flat debut in Hong Kong after the state-owned lender raised $7.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering in two years, pricing the deal near the bottom of its marketing range. Tara Joseph reports.
