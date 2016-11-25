Asia Big machines, small signs of recovery in China Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Big machines, small signs of recovery in China
Nov. 25 2016
China's construction equipment sector hums back to life after five years of falling sales. Eve Johnson reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
China's construction equipment sector hums back to life after five years of falling sales. Eve Johnson reports.