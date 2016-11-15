Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

economy BoE's Carney faces lawmakers on inflation, departure Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Reuters |
Show Description
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney answered questions from Britain's House of Commons Treasury Committee on Tuesday on everything from inflation to his future at the Bank. As David Pollard reports, the session began amid headlines that the UK government had no overall strategy for leaving the EU.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news