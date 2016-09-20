Economy BoJ, Fed keep markets guessing Add to ...
Video: BoJ, Fed keep markets guessing
Sep. 20 2016
Shares hit pause and the dollar lost ground against the yen as investors awaited the outcome of Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings. As David Pollard reports, they're both dealing with very different dilemmas.
