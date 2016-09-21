Economy BOJ policy reboot to target interest rates Add to ...
The Bank of Japan overhauls its monetary policy framework, switching to targetting interest rates and sidelining more than three years of massive money printing that did little to jolt the economy out of a decades-long funk. David Pollard reports.
