Aerospace Bombardier hands over first CS300 plane to Air Baltic Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Bombardier hands over first CS300 plane to Air Baltic
Nov. 29 2016
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare says he is "hopeful" regarding the company's request for US$1 billion in funding from the federal government. Bombardier delivered its first CS300 aircraft to Latvia's Air Baltic in a ceremony on Monday.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare says he is "hopeful" regarding the company's request for US$1 billion in funding from the federal government. Bombardier delivered its first CS300 aircraft to Latvia's Air Baltic in a ceremony on Monday.