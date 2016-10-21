Bombardier job cuts, by the numbers Add to ...
Oct. 21 2016
Montreal-based aerospace giant Bombardier has announced a further 7,500 layoffs by the end of 2018, after announcing 7,000 planned job cuts earlier this year.
