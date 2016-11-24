Economy Borrowing up, growth down for Brexit Britain Add to ...
Video: Borrowing up, growth down for Brexit Britain
Nov. 24 2016
Britain is ramping up its borrowing forecasts and cutting its growth outlook as the economy slows in the wake of the Brexit vote, UK finance minister Philip Hammond said in the country's first budget plan since voters decided to leave the European Union. Kate King reports.
