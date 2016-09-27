energy BP braces for disaster movie impact Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: BP braces for disaster movie impact
Sep. 27 2016
BP is bracing for more bad press after the European premiere of Deepwater Horizon. As Sonia Legg reports, the film focuses on the hours before and after the deadly rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010 that led to the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
BP is bracing for more bad press after the European premiere of Deepwater Horizon. As Sonia Legg reports, the film focuses on the hours before and after the deadly rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico on April 20, 2010 that led to the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.