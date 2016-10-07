Brexit Brexit backlash: EU stands firm Add to ...
Video: Brexit backlash: EU stands firm
Oct. 07 2016
Europe's rhetoric continues to sharpen as both France's President Hollande and Commission President Juncker talk of the need for the EU to 'stand firm' against the prospect of a 'hard' Brexit. Ciara Lee reports.
