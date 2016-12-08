Brexit vote leaves food industry with nasty taste Add to ...
Brexit vote leaves food industry with nasty taste
Dec. 08 2016
Britain's decision to leave the European Union is leaving a nasty taste in the mouth of London's food and wine industry. As Hayley Platt reports, importers are hard-hit by the pound's dramatic decline and the vibrant food sector worries Brexit will make it tough to recruit enough staff.
