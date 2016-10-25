Aviation Britain backs new $22-billion runway at Heathrow Add to ...
Video: Britain backs new $22-billion runway at Heathrow
Oct. 25 2016
Britain gives Heathrow Airport the green light to build a new $22 billion runway, ending 25 years of indecision and vowing to boost global trade links following the vote to leave the European Union. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
