Marketing British retailers do battle for top Christmas ad Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: British retailers do battle for top Christmas ad
Nov. 18 2016
Tis' nearly the season to be merry and for big-budget media campaigns, designed to get our attention and our money.Every year companies spend more and more on Christmas marketing. As Ross Miklaszewicz reports, the figure in the UK this year reportedly topped £5.6 billon.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Tis' nearly the season to be merry and for big-budget media campaigns, designed to get our attention and our money.Every year companies spend more and more on Christmas marketing. As Ross Miklaszewicz reports, the figure in the UK this year reportedly topped £5.6 billon.