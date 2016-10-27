Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from StoneCastle's Bruce Campbell Add to ...
Oct. 27 2016
Bruce Campbell, president and portfolio manager at StoneCastle Investment Management, shares his top picks: Grand West Transportation, goeasy Ltd and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.
