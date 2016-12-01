Economy Bumper November for global factories but... Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Bumper November for global factories but...
Dec. 01 2016
Global manufacturers enjoyed a strong November but, as Sonia Legg reports, concerns about the protectionist leanings of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and an OPEC-induced oil price rally could curtail future growth.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Global manufacturers enjoyed a strong November but, as Sonia Legg reports, concerns about the protectionist leanings of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and an OPEC-induced oil price rally could curtail future growth.