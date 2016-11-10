Retail Burberry cuts lines to focus on newest fashion Add to ...
Video: Burberry cuts lines to focus on newest fashion
Nov. 10 2016
British luxury brand Burberry is cutting 15-20 percent of its product lines, aiming to focus on its newest ranges as it battles to attract shoppers in a volatile luxury goods market. Ross Miklaszewicz.
Reuters |
