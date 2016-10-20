Banks California launches Wells Fargo criminal probe Add to ...
Video: California launches Wells Fargo criminal probe
Oct. 20 2016
The California Attorney General has launched a criminal investigation into Wells Fargo over allegations it opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts and credit cards. Linda So reports.
