CARRICK TALKS MONEY Who has the best deals on high rate savings accounts? Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Carrick Talks Money: Who has the best deals on high rate savings accounts?
Dec. 06 2016
Rob Carrick discusses whether savers will benefit from rising interest rates, and the three banks that offer the highest rates for savers right now.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
Rob Carrick discusses whether savers will benefit from rising interest rates, and the three banks that offer the highest rates for savers right now.