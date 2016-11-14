Economy China's economy threatened by household debt Add to ...
Video: China's economy threatened by household debt
Nov. 14 2016
China's economy largely showed further signs of steadying in October as expected. But, as Graham Mackay reports, disappointing retail sales growth and fears of U.S. trade frictions under incoming President Donald Trump are increasingly clouding the outlook.
Reuters
