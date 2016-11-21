Asia China weeds out 'phantom' green car producers Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: China weeds out 'phantom' green car producers
Nov. 21 2016
China tightens its grip on its domestic electric vehicle market after discovering some of the companies receiving billions in available subsidies were cheating. As Ryan Brooks explains many sold their own cars to themselves and pocketed the funds- or didn't bother to make vehicles at all, a frustrating outcome in China's push to go green.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
China tightens its grip on its domestic electric vehicle market after discovering some of the companies receiving billions in available subsidies were cheating. As Ryan Brooks explains many sold their own cars to themselves and pocketed the funds- or didn't bother to make vehicles at all, a frustrating outcome in China's push to go green.