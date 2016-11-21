Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

China tightens its grip on its domestic electric vehicle market after discovering some of the companies receiving billions in available subsidies were cheating. As Ryan Brooks explains many sold their own cars to themselves and pocketed the funds- or didn't bother to make vehicles at all, a frustrating outcome in China's push to go green.

